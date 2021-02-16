Reverse Rummage Sale to benefit asylum seekers

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – The Windham County Democratic Committee is looking for donations to its Reverse Rummage Sale to support families in the Community Asylum Seekers Project who are living in the area while they await asylum hearings.

The WCDC has set up a website with sign-up opportunities, including for two pickup trucks to gather and deliver the donated items the weekend of Feb. 20 and 21 as well as a Spanish interpreter.

Other items on the list include kitchen bowls, small televisions, a bedroom dresser, twin bed frame, electric iron, blender for fruit juice, microwave oven, men’s winter gloves in size large, bed linens, and mattress pad and four curtain panels in 63-inch length. The list and sign up can be found at www.wcdc.bringit.bz/public/7f11a6. Questions about the event can be sent to windhamcountydemocratsvt@gmail.com.

John Hagen, chair of the WCDC, said the idea for the event came out of the National Day of Action, Jan. 18. “We recognized the power of community service for bringing people together in a positive way that affirms our values and that lifts up the nonprofit organizations that do so much good work in our region,” he said.

According to Hagen, the county’s Democratic Party is a large network of people who are deeply committed to serving their communities and upholding a core set of principles. “Refugees are lawful residents in the state, but their asylum status often results in significant financial hardship. Our event allows us to work in a nonpartisan way to support these asylum seekers while highlighting the work of CASP,” he said.

Since its founding in 2016, CASP has provided basic needs and a supportive community for 17 individuals and families in the process of seeking asylum in the U.S. It finds local host families for individuals and families seeking asylum, supporting them with food, shelter, and other daily needs while assisting them in navigating the asylum claim process. Currently, it is sponsoring eight asylum seekers in Windham County.

Further information about CASP can be found at www.caspvt.org.