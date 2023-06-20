Retail cannabis coming to Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, June 13, the Rockingham Selectboard agreed to adopt the preservation easement for the Rockingham Meeting House. The building report will be presented via Zoom on Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. Board member Elijah Zimmer presented an update on the “Save America’s Treasures” grant, awarded to the town to partially fund the Rockingham Meeting House restoration project. The project will receive $360,000 in grant money through ARPA, and residents voted to fund an additional $103,000, in the March 2023 town election.

Municipal Manager Scott Pickup reported that VTrans will be collaborating with the town, and writer and Development Board Assistant Betsy Thurston, to start up and maintain a blog covering the Depot Street Bridge project. Interested citizens can sign up on the town website for updates.

Pickup also reported that the extension project of the sidewalk from the American Legion going toward the laundromat and pharmacy would be underway shortly.

He announced that the town was able to renew a one-year contract with an ambulance service, in the midst of a “failing” EMS system across the state of Vermont. The annual cost is over $100,000.

Pickup relayed the historical preservation commission’s (HPC) report regarding the Hotel Windham/Andrews Inn historical marker, and some concern over nearby trees. HPC are considering two sites for the potential relocation of the sign, one closer to the intersection, the other near the crosswalk, occupying a tree well which would require relocating that tree. There was some discussion that the state may not grant the funds needed to remove the tree if the tree is determined to be viable.

Zimmer spoke up, saying he was personally against moving trees in general. “This tree is established and is ready to take off,” Zimmer claimed. He felt moving it would halt its growth and prove to be a potentially fatal decision.

The town is planning to bring in an arborist to examine the tree, and help diagnose the health and viability of it, as well as the ramifications of moving it.

The discussion continued with input from the highway department, who felt one of the relocation suggestions could prove to be a “difficult spot,” and it was determined that further conversation and input from the building owners would be necessary.

The board debated moving to a permanent schedule of one meeting per month, with Bonnie North commenting, “We manage during the summer.” The schedule adjustment remains under consideration.

Brothers Andrew and Jason Lemieux were in attendence at the meeting to present the board with their application to open a cannabis retail establishment. “We’re just two brothers who borrowed money from their sisters,” one of the brothers joked.

This being the first cannabis license request for the Town of Bellows Falls, the board questioned whether it would be treated as a standard application, as with the liquor board.

The operation would involve one grower, and one retailer, at 44 Rockingham Road, and the property at 30 Industrial Drive would house a manufacturing and light industrial operation, including traditional marijuana cultivation.

The application process is ongoing, and the Lemieux brothers agreed to continue to communicate with the board about their progress.

The meeting was adjourned as the board went into executive session to discuss a legal matter.

The board will meet next on Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m., at the Rockingham Meeting House.

UPDATE: A of June 20, it has been determined that they tree will not be removed, and the historical marker sign will be placed elsewhere within the flower bed.