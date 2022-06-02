Rep. Bos-Lun hosts Re-Election Gathering

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Representative Michelle Bos-Lun of Westminster will be hosting a public event to mark the kick-off of her re-election campaign on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The Re-election Gathering will run from 1–3 p.m. at 94 CCC Rd., Westminster, VT 05108. The rain location will be the Westminster Institute.

Bos-Lun welcomes members of the community to celebrate the launch of her re-election campaign, as she works to be re-elected to serve a second term in the Vermont House of Representatives. Rep. Bos-Lun will be joined by other candidates running for office including: former representative and candidate for Lieutenant Governor Kitty Toll, Senate President Pro Tempore and U.S. Congressional candidate Becca Balint, Representative Taylor Small, former Representative and candidate for State Senate Nader Hashim, and Rep. Bos-Lun’s current district-mate, Rep. Mike Mrowicki. Community members are invited to join Michelle, her husband Ron, and guests to enjoy live music, great food, and a chance to connect with candidates working to make Vermont the best place it can be for Vermonters and for the land where we live.

Come meet Rep. Bos-Lun and others running for office in the upcoming Aug. 9 primary in Vermont. Rep. Bos-Lun currently serves the Windham-4 district of Westminster, Dummerston, and Putney. Rep. Bos-Lun is running to serve in the new Windham-3 district which includes Westminster, Rockingham, and Brookline.

For more information or to RSVP, email michelleforvt@gmail.com.