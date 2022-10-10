Rep. Bos-Lun and Rep. Goldman to be in Bellows Falls and Westminster

REGION – On Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, come meet Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun of Westminster and Rep. Leslie Goldman of Rockingham, who are seeking re-election as Democrats in the Vermont Legislature. They are running to fill the two seats available in the newly redistricted Windham-3, which includes all of Westminster, Rockingham, and Brookline.

Windham County residents will have two chances to meet Michelle and Leslie on Oct. 15: At 11 a.m., at the Flat Iron Cooperative in Bellows Falls, or at 2 p.m., in Westminster at Harlow’s Farm Stand. Snacks will be provided. This will be a chance to speak with these candidates in person, ask questions, and tell them what matters to you.

The general election will be Nov. 8, but ballots will be mailed to all registered voters after Sept. 16. Ballots can be returned by mail or dropped off at your Town Office by Nov. 8.

Rep. Bos-Lun moved to Westminster, Vt. in 2003 to begin graduate school in the program for Service, Leadership, and Management at the School for International Training and graduated in 2005 with an M.A. in International Education. She is committed to community-focused representation and regularly meets with her constituents to help them solve problems with her contacts in governmental and non-profit organizations.

Rep. Goldman came to Bellows Falls, Vt. in 1982 as a newly graduated Family Nurse Practitioner, and has worked in primary care for 37 years. As State Representative, Goldman is honored to bring the concerns of the communities of Windham-3 to the state legislature. As Representative, she will continue to use her understanding of medicine, education, public health, and local and state government to assist her constituents in solving problems.

Take advantage of the opportunity to meet your representatives currently serving in the House of Representatives on Oct. 15. If you have any questions, please contact Michelle Bos-Lun at 802-289-2495 or Leslie Goldman at goldpeak100@gmail.com.