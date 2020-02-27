Rental property weatherization workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission and Springfield Energy Committee invite you to attend a workshop on weatherizing your rental property. The workshop will be held Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., at the Selectman’s Chambers on the third floor of the Springfield Town Hall, 96 Main Street.

Weatherization confers a wide array of benefits beyond a lower heating bill, including lower maintenance costs and more comfortable homes. The workshop will include presentations on the benefits of weatherization and the resources available to owners and occupants of rental properties to assist with your weatherization projects. These resources include direct weatherization services, technical and project management assistance, financial incentives and rebates, and low-interest loans. Check out the SWCRPC website, www.swcrpc.org/municipal-enhanced-energy-planning, for a brief overview, and join us March 12 to learn more.

This initiative was funded by Efficiency Vermont through a contract with the Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission.