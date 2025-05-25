“Remembering My Hunting Escapades” panel discussion

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society (LAHS) presents “Remembering My Hunting Escapades” at its Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 19, at 5:30 p.m., at its headquarters, the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road. The presentation features a panel discussion with four longtime residents and hunters talking about their favorite haunts, camps, and tricks of the trade. Jon Wright will moderate. The public is invited to enjoy this lively and entertaining presentation.

The annual meeting also marks the opening of the 2025 LAHS history show “The Many Aspects of Hunting: Yesterday and Today.” The show features artifacts and photos that reflect the long tradition of hunting, fishing, trapping, and foraging here in the Mountain Towns. The exhibit is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., from June 21-Aug. 9.

For more information on the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, and its exhibits and programming, go to www.lahsvt.org.