Reinbow Riding Center welcomes new board members

BELMONT, Vt. – Reinbow Riding Center, a therapeutic horsemanship center based in Rutland County, recently held its Annual Meeting, and welcomed new board members Jacquelyn Bode Marston, of Castleton; Donna Merkle, of Rutland; and Sharon Lickerman, of Mount Holly and New York City. In addition, Mary Jane Osborn will now serve as an honorary board member. Outgoing board member Brett Lertola was thanked for his service.

Marston and her husband have bred, trained, competed, and enjoyed Morgan horses for decades. She is a clinical psychologist by profession, worked in community mental health, and holds a license in alcohol and drug counseling. Marston was also a board member of the Vermont Morgan Horse Association for many years, and spearheaded their presence at Equine Affaire, an event bringing 300,000 attendees and horses together. She strongly believes in the special human/animal connection to promote healing.

Merkle is a retired school teacher, who has taught and worked with hundreds of young children with special needs. As an adjunct faculty member at the University of Vermont and Castleton University, she also taught graduate courses to other educators. In addition, she has served as president of Vermont Council on Reading, and was an active board member for the New England Reading Association. During the summer months, Merkle enjoyed working as a national facilitator for literacy institutes at various schools around the country. She has also enjoyed working with Reinbow Riding Center participants and volunteers in recent years.

Lickerman brings years of expertise in child development as a Montessori educator, and also currently represents Association Montessori Internationale (AMI) at the United Nations. She was affiliated with Reach Within, an organization empowering abused and neglected children. Her own daughter has experienced the profound impact of programming at Reinbow Riding Center.

Osborn is the founder of Reinbow Riding Center, and has served as its instructor and program director of the organization since its inception in 2008. She has retired, but continues to support the organization as a dedicated volunteer. Osborn continues to be active with the Vermont Horse Council. She will continue to serve on the board of directors as an honorary director, sharing her institutional knowledge and expertise with the organization into the future.

Lertola served on the board finance committee. He is a math educator in the Rutland school system, and was recently promoted to associate principal of Rutland High School. Lertola recently stepped down from the board due to his increased commitments.

The mission of Reinbow Riding Center is to improve the wellbeing of individuals with unique physical, emotional, and/or cognitive challenges through a therapeutic equine experience. We strive to meet the needs of every individual that participates in our programs, mounted or unmounted, regardless of their ability to pay. For more information about the organization and our programs, please visit our website at www.reinbowridingcenter.org.

