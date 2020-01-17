Rehearsals underway for the 64th Apple Blossom Cotillion

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – While the 64th Apple Blossom Cotillion is almost four months away, the hard work for its participants began Sunday, Jan. 5. Weekly practices will continue at Riverside Gymnasium in Springfield, Vt., each Sunday until the final performance and crowning of the 2020 Apple Blossom Queen May 2.

Twenty-one high school senior girls and their chosen escorts will be joined by 21 elementary school couples at this year’s cotillion. The musical theme for this year’s production is Hollywood Nights and will feature songs that were performed or written by stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The high school senior girls who will be competing for the title of 2020 Apple Blossom Queen are Julianna Albero-Levings, Lucy Applegate, Bailey Beebe, Jessica Cerniglia, Ashley Chamberlin, Lucia Coutermarsh, Hope Darrell, Alyssa Ferris, Allison Gibbons, Kayla Gibbons, Sarah Gurney, Grace Guy, Xandrea Luurtsema, Madison O’Brien, Hailey Perham, Ahna Perry, Courtney Stearns, Madison Tennis, Kaylee Warren, Maizy White, and Mycah White.

Pam Church and Carrie Jewell return as this year’s cotillion directors. They will be assisted by Tracy Austin, Anna Church, Bridget Sydney Wentworth, Brittany Peebles, Kyla Beardsley White, Robin Stoto-Keefe, Taylor Knoras, Mykahla Jasinski, and Marie LaPlante. Larry Kraft will be the event’s master of ceremonies for the 20th consecutive year.

The Apple Blossom Cotillion is a fundraiser for Springfield Hospital. Proceeds from this popular evening of community entertainment provide support for the Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award and services of Springfield Hospital.

For further information about the cotillion, please contact Sandy Peplau, 802-885-7686 or email speplau@springfieldmed.org.