Registration opens for ACE Camp for youth

Glider. Photo providedN. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Hartness State Airport in North Springfield, Vt. will again host its annual Aviation Careers Education Camp for youths aged 12 – 16 from Aug. 15 – Aug. 19. The camp provides a valuable opportunity to learn about the career opportunities in aviation and aerospace.

ACE Camp is a hands-on aviation program that allows young people to explore the dynamics of a variety of aviation and aerospace-related careers. Professional, military, and civilian experts will introduce campers to the princi

ples of flight, teamwork, pre-flight safety and planning, building and launching model rockets, plotting navigation, and flight simulation. FAA Certified pilots will brief participants on what’s involved with flight safety and the features of different types of aircraft. ACE campers will fly in a variety of aircraft and members of New England Soaring Association will provide introductory glider flights.

The day camp takes place from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and the tuition includes transportation from the ACE site to camp activities, lunch, and snacks. Participation is limited and early application is recommended.

Detailed information along with an application is available online at www.flynesa.com/ace.