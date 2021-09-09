Registration open for Walpole Crop Hunger Walk 2021

WALOLE, N.H. – We are gearing up for the annual Walpole CROP Hunger Walk, Saturday, Sept. 25. For 20 years, churches in Walpole have collaborated to organize the walk in order to raise funds to alleviate hunger locally and also to assist with sustainable farming and clean water practices in the U.S. and throughout the world. Please join us again this year with your friends and family to support the effort with your steps or your donations. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. at the First Congregational Church on the Common. The route will take you around Walpole – approximately 3.5 miles.

To participate in the walk, or to find out more about Crop Hunger Walk, go to the website and register. If you aren’t associated with a church, you may sign up to walk as an individual, a family, or friend group.

Unable to participate in the walk, but would like to donate? Please consider donating as an individual or to an associated group or walker through a donation by check or by using the secure link below. Walkers are encouraged to invite friends and family to support them and use the website to donate once registered.

Through donations last year, Walpole raised a total of $12,325. One-fourth of the total, or $3,081, went to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, our local designated beneficiary.

For more information about the CROP Hunger Walk, or to register online or to donate, please go to www.events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/walpolnh.

For more information, please call Ellie Shaw at 603-756-4866.