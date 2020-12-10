Registration open for 2021 Komen Virtual Snowshoe events

REGION – Linda Maness, Susan G. Komen Development Manager for Vermont and New Hampshire, has announced that registration is now open for the 2021 Komen Virtual Snowshoe events. Registration is free and while fundraising is not required, it is strongly encouraged.

For the safety of Komen constituents, many of whom are immune-compromised, and due to in-person events continuing to face restrictions due to Covid-19, all snowshoe participants will be asked to #SnowshoeWhereYouAre for the 2021 Komen Vermont Virtual Snowshoe Sunday, Jan. 17 and for the 2021 Komen New Hampshire Virtual Snowshoe Saturday, Feb. 6.

Those interested in forming a team or registering as an individual, or in donating, may visit www.komennewengland.org/snowshoe.

Participants are invited to snowshoe in their backyards, in local and state parks, anywhere that has enough snow this winter – the Vermont and New Hampshire Snowshoe websites include a New England snowshoe location suggestion list – and to virtually share their personal stories, support one another, and raise money to save lives.

Jessi Dussault of Alstead, N.H., said of the 2020 Komen Vermont Snowshoe, “This was my first Komen event, and hasn’t been my last! I love a good fundraiser, especially one in the outdoors, but this event was very special since I came to it as a recent breast cancer survivor. Well-organized, with great communication, the shining moment, of course, was the event itself. I couldn’t believe the love, support, and joy that came from every person there. I felt like I was among family. Komen is family. Yours, mine, and all the people who have, or will be touched by breast cancer. Even though we will not come together in-person, come feel the love, virtually!”

Dion Snowshoes, of Bennington, Vt., returns as the Official Snowshoe Partner of both Komen Snowshoe events, donating a pair of snowshoes to be awarded to the 2021 Vermont and New Hampshire Top Overall Fundraiser.

The Grafton Inn is the Vermont Snowshoe Official Lodging Partner and Hampton Inn and Suites of Tilton, N.H., has partnered with the New Hampshire Virtual Snowshoe. Lodging information is available on the individual event websites.

Proceeds from both New England snowshoeing fundraisers will support the Komen Helpline that provides free, professional support services to anyone with breast cancer questions or concerns, and the Komen Treatment Assistance Program, that was created to help those in financial need during breast cancer treatment. Both the Helpline and TAP are accessible by calling 1-877-GO-KOMEN (1-877- 465- 6636) or by email at helpline@komen.org.

Calls are answered by a trained, caring staff member, specialist, or oncology social worker in English and Spanish, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-10p.m. Additionally, proceeds will also support Komen’s national breast cancer research program.

For more information, please contact Linda Maness at 802-548-4691 or by email at LManess@komen.org.