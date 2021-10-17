SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Once again, Springfield Regional Development Corporation is partnering with the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission and our area towns to develop the list of Priority Projects for state and federal fund eligibility.

The Priority Project process is going on in each region in the state and the final product is provided to the Agency of Commerce & Community Development, who will share with other funders for consideration in making decisions on grant programs.

Eligible projects must have an economic development nexus and should demonstrate the following:

Purpose and benefit to the region;

Be prepared to get underway if funded;

Principals have demonstrated experience with similar projects;

Supports identified community, regional economic, and development goals;

Project budget exists with identified sources and uses and a demonstrated funding gap;

Job creation and retention.

The Project Information Form is available on the SRDC and MARC websites, www.springfielddevelopment.org and www.marcvt.org. Submissions should be made to either SRDC or MARC by Nov. 1, 2021.

The Project Information Forms will be evaluated according to the Scoring & Prioritization Matrix, which will also be posted on the organizations websites. The top 10 projects will be submitted by the region to ACCD and posted on our websites.

The Priority Project Process is intended to be annual going forward. Projects that emerge in between cycles can complete the form and submit for consideration for an amended list if appropriate.

For more information, please contact Bob Flint at bobf@springfielddevelopment.org or 802-885-3061.