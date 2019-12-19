Regional Planning Commission to assist state tactical basin planning

RUTLAND, Vt. – The Rutland Regional Planning Commission is pleased to announce expanded outreach and services to municipalities and the public to improve tactical basin planning efforts for Lake Champlain and overall water quality efforts. The work is provided through a grant provided by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. Activities began this fall and will extend through September 2020.

The Tactical Basin Plan for Basin 3 – Otter Creek Watershed – was recently updated by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. Two years ago, DEC completed a TBP for the South Lake Champlain watersheds, Basins 2 and 4. Tactical Basin Plans help identify and focus efforts needed to protect or restore specific watersheds through the state.

In addition, the RRPC will work with its member municipalities to encourage a variety of efforts to improve water quality. These efforts include suggested bylaw updates – such as river corridor bylaw considerations – assistance with securing funding for water quality project development and implementation, and helping towns comply with the upcoming Draft General Permit 3-9050, the “3-acre” developed lands permit.

The Rutland Regional Planning Commission is a quasi-governmental nonprofit organization, which encourages the coordinated development of the Rutland region, advocates for the needs of its member towns, and strives to build a thriving regional economy while enhancing the area’s quality of life.

Vermont’s regional planning commissions have been key partners in water quality efforts with state agencies, watershed groups, conservation districts, and municipalities.