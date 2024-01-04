Regina A. Borden, 1937-2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Regina Andrea (Greagor) Borden was born in West Hazleton, Pa., daughter of Andrew Greagor and Anna (Plitnick) Greagor, on Feb. 26, 1937.

She attended St. Mary’s School in Plainfield, N.J., and when a sophomore moved to

Stratford, Conn., where she graduated from Stratford High School.

Her first job was secretary to the assistant superintendent of schools in Stratford, Conn., for two years.

After her marriage to Robert H. Borden Jr., they moved to Greenville Air Force Base in Mississippi, where she worked in civil service at the base for two years.

Upon her return to Connecticut, she worked part-time at Raybestos-Manhattan for two years.

The family would then move to Northridge, Calif., where they resided for one year.

In 1964, they moved to Westminster, Vt., where they managed the Westminster Motel and Restaurant for almost eight years. After the business was sold, they moved to Bellows Falls, Vt.

Regina is survived by two children Deborah Ann Borden-Miller and her husband Kevin, of Littleton, Colo., and Daniel James Borden of Springfield, Vt.

Regina worked at the Bliss & Lawlor Insurance Agency in Bellows Falls, Vt., from 1965-1981. She worked at Whitney Blake of Vermont from 1981-1987.

She then worked for the Town of Rockingham/Village of Bellows Falls from 1987 until her retirement in 2001. During this period of time she was the village clerk for the Village of Bellows Falls until 2000. During her residency in Saxtons River, Vt., Regina was the village clerk until 2001.

Following retirement from full-time work, she continued to work part time as a recording secretary for the Town of Walpole Selectboard and the Town of Walpole Planning Board, plus the recording secretary for the Town of Charlestown Selectboard and Planning Board.

While living in both New Jersey and Connecticut, Regina was an avid tap and ballet dancer. She took lessons at the American School of Ballet in New York City, and took tap dancing lessons from Fred Kelly (Gene Kelly’s brother). She appeared in many plays, recitals, and was a featured dancer on a local TV show. After moving to Vermont she continued this profession, appearing in the Great Falls Players plays, was choreographer for the Junior Miss Pageants at Bellows Falls Union High School for two years, and gave lessons at the YMCA for children for many years.

Regina Borden was a member of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club from 2008-2017, and on the board of directors for Westminster Cares from 2008-2017.

Calling hours took place on Tuesday, Jan. 2, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls. A Funeral Mass was held Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls. Burial was on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m., at St. Michael Cemetery in Stratford, Conn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Westminster Cares at www.westminstercares.org.

Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, has been entrusted with arrangements.