Raymond D. Rawling Jr., 1970-2022 🇺🇸

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Raymond David Rawling Jr, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ray was born July 6, 1970, in Pittsfield, Mass. to Raymond Rawling Sr and Jane (O’Connell) Selves.

Ray was raised in Westminster West, Vt. by his father Ray Sr and his second mom Yvonne Rawling. He graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1988 where he played varsity football and met his first wife Amy Bumford-Rawling. After high school, together, the two went on to have four children: Zachary, Andrew, Noah, and Mary-Elizabeth. Ray was a dedicated service man having held an 18-year military career in the Army and Vermont Army National Guard becoming an E5 Sargent. He also drove truck for many years for BDR Transport before starting his own company Razmen Trucking, named for him and his children’s initials. In 2015 he married his second wife Wendy (Underwood) Rawling, helping her raise her three sons Franklin, Daniel, and Benjamin Farnham in Alstead, N.H. Ray will be remembered as a fierce father, loyal friend, a dedicated racing fan, and with a smile like no other. He will remain famous for his annual end of summer bash whom all were welcome at, known as “Rawlingfest,” which consisted of a pig roast, mechanical bull, karaoke, and a spectacular firework show to the tunes of American Soldier, God Bless the USA, and Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue.

Ray is survived by his four children Zachary, Andrew, Noah, and May-Elizabeth, his wife Wendy and her three sons Franklin, Daniel, and Benjamin, his three parents Ray Sr, Jane (Norman Selves), and Yvonne, and his four sisters Jennette (Alex Stradling), Amy, Ivy, and Jacquie. Additionally, he is survived by his nephews Jonathan, Bryce, Dylan, and Zebadiah, nieces Bridgette, Miranda, Kyla, Hannah, Aurelia, and Lily, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends and a large military family. Last but not least, Ray will be survived by his dog, Bobby.

Arrangements are being made at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT. There will be a Celebration of Life at Loyal Order of the Moose 59 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT, on Saturday, March 5th from 12-3 p.m. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Taya and Chris Kyle Frog Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring military and first responder communities by keeping families together.