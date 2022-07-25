Ralph Jacobs, 1932-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ralph (Jake) Jacobs passed away on July 18, 2022 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home. He was born on Nov. 14, 1932 to Ralph H. and Hazel (Kingston) Jacobs in Bellows Falls, Vt. He was raised in Alstead, N.H. and graduated from Vilas High. He enlisted in the Air Force in December 1953. He was stationed in Korea right after the war ended. He joked that they heard he was coming, so they signed the peace treaty. He worked a variety of jobs, but found his calling when he went to Ascutney Forge and learned the art of custom iron work. He combined his skill with his artistic talent, making creative weather vanes, fireplace tools, and art pieces, along with railings, spiral staircases, etc. He worked at Springfield Fence for many years, and retired from there. He was a member of the VT Art Council for a time, and participated in their “Pallettes and Puzzle Piece” programs. He also participated in Springfield, Vt. art projects, which raised money for the town, such as painting chairs, picnic baskets, and bird houses.

He was an active member of the Springfield Assembly of God Church and served as Sunday School bus driver, teacher, deacon, and helped with lawn mowing, snow plowing and where ever he was needed. He married Glenice Moore at the Weathersfield Center Church in 1964. After 13 years, they were blessed to welcome their only child, Camilla “Cammie.”

He was predeceased by his parents, brother David and wife Shirley, and sister Elizabeth and husband David Perry, and by his in-laws; Clifton and Alicia Moore, Reg and June, Stan, Jim and Tommy, and Lawrence and Ruth, and brother-in-law, Eugene Gramling.

He is survived by his wife Glenice, his daughter Camilla Gampp, her husband John, and grandchildren; Hailie, Emily, Kelly, Leslie, Sally, and Jacob, who brought him much pride and joy. He loved spending time with them and watching them grow. He is also survived by his niece, Kathy (Tom) Taylor, Wendy Coyle, and nephew Paul (Gloria) Perry, along with many nieces and nephews from the Moore side of the family, and in-laws; Francis and Eleanor Moore, and Mary Gramling.

A memorial service will be held at the Springfield Assembly of God Church in Springfield, Vt. at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, with Pastor Marc Aube officiating. Visiting hour will be one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow with military honors in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, and a reception will follow at the Assembly of God Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ralph’s memory to the Springfield Assembly of God Church; 269 River Street, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.