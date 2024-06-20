Rainbowpalooza in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – What do you get when you combine everything Pride with a vegfest? An incredible celebration – and the world’s first – known as Rainbowpalooza, a signature event at VINE Sanctuary where you can indulge in plant-based burgers and ice cream while listening to local musicians and so much more.

Now in its second year, Rainbowpalooza will take place on Saturday, June 29, from 12-5 p.m., at 21 Fairground Road in Springfield. The family-friendly event is free, and will feature food, art and craft vendors, speakers, food demos, and music. Its mission is twofold: raising awareness about veganism as a healthy, cruelty-free, and sustainable way of life, and elevating the LGBTQ community. “By bringing together the vibrant spirit of Pride and the principles of veganism, Rainbowpalooza creates a unique space for education, celebration, and connection,” says Michelle Carrera, project manager for VINE.

The lineup of speakers includes four dynamic voices in the vegan and LGBTQ spaces: Seba Johnson, a vegan since birth who made history at 14 as the youngest alpine ski racer in Olympic history and the first Black female to ski in the Olympics; Eloisa Trinidad, founder of Vegan Activist Alliance and executive director of Chilis on Wheels, who focuses on animal and human rights; Roger Barraby, winner of the International Gay Games in Mexico and a local Vermonter who helps mentor athletes from Windsor High School; and Tillie Walden, author of five graphic novels and a webcomic, who is serving as Vermont’s Cartoonist Laureate through 2026.

VINE is running this event with generous help from the Springfield Town Library and LGBTQ National Help Center, along with numerous sponsors. Find more information about it at www.rainbowpalooza.org.

VINE, which stands for “Veganism Is the Next Evolution” and “Veganism Is Not Enough,” is an LGBTQ-led farmed animal sanctuary that works for social and environmental justice and animal liberation. The solar-powered sanctuary, the first to rehabilitate roosters used in cockfighting, is currently home to over 600 residents. For more information, visit www.vinesanctuary.org, or follow VINE on Instagram at @vinesanctuary.