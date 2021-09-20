Quilt raffle to benefit 2021 Komen Vermont Virtual Ride

REGION – A horse-themed 60-by-60-inch quilt, handmade by Ann M. Ashcroft of Bellows Falls, Vt., is being raffled off in support of the 2021 Komen Vermont Ride for the Cure and the winner will be drawn Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

Ashcroft has donated her quilt-making skills to the Ride for the Cure in Vermont. This is the 10th quilt Ann has made for the ride, each one different, but always a horse theme. This component of the Susan G. Komen horseback ride fall fundraiser has become a constituent, and community, favorite.

2021 Komen Vermont Virtual Ride for the Cure Honorary Chair Lois Whidden said, “Ann makes quilts for family, friends, and other organizations. I am very grateful that she chooses to continue her support of the Vermont Ride for the Cure through the making and donation of her wonderful quilts.”

Vermont Ride Quilt Entry is open to all ride registrants and the community-at-large.

For those who will not be onsite to buy tickets, you may purchase Vermont Ride Quilt raffle tickets with a credit card by contacting Linda Maness, Development Manager Vermont/New Hampshire for Susan G. Komen, at LManess@komen.org or by calling 802-548-4691 – if necessary, please leave name and contact number.

To purchase Vermont Ride Quilt raffle tickets by “snail mail,” please indicate quantity of tickets and provide complete contact information: name, address, phone number, and an email address, and send check or money order payable to “Susan G. Komen” with memo “VT Ride Quilt” to Linda Maness, P.O. Box 66, Pawlet, VT 05761. Entries by postal mail will be accepted through Saturday, Oct. 9. Online entries will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 11 at 12 p.m.

This year’s Komen Vermont Ride for the Cure is being held Monday, Oct. 11 at Green Mountain Horse Association in South Woodstock. Registered “in-person” riders are being capped at 50 adults and 12 youth ages 12-17. There is unlimited “virtual rider” registration allowing those who would rather ride wherever they so choose at any time Monday, Oct. 11. To register, visit https://komen.org/vermontride.