Quilt-mapping flood recovery at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, May 10, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Rural Rivers research team will host a community quilt-mapping event for residents and people who work in the greater Black River Valley region, at Fletcher Memorial Library. This event is being held to invite folks to connect and share memories, emotions, and stories around local flooding and recovery efforts. Participants will answer prompts about flooding and local communities, associate answers with fabric colors, and create personal patchworks. The event is hosted by the Rural Rivers research team based at Dartmouth College and Colorado School of Mines, who have been studying the social, ecological, and technical challenges of the 2023 flooding.

While this is a free event, registering would be much appreciated, as we will provide some food and child care for attendees. To do so, please use the registration form at www.tinyurl.com/quiltmailinglist, or email ruralriversproject@groups.dartmouth.edu. If you are available and in the spur of the moment would like to just come without making a reservation, please do.

The event will be at Fletcher Memorial Library, 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. We will have free lunch and childcare for folks who participate. If you cannot make it, but want to share stories about the flood, please reach out and let us know. We will have take-home activities as well. You can also see more information about the project, and get our email addresses at www.sites.dartmouth.edu/mappingforresilience.