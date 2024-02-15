BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join drag queens extraordinaire Anita Cocktail and Friends for the Queen of Hearts Drag Ball on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Moose Lodge, 59 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. Dress to impress as your favorite Alice in Wonderland character. Prizes for best costumes, as well as the chance to win two tickets to the Bianca Del Rio: Dead Inside Tour at the Paramount Theatre on March 4.

Andrews Inn founder John Moisis originated the Queen of Hearts Ball at the Andrews Inn in the 70s. In a 2017 interview with Moisis, he recalled, “It was a three-day holiday weekend with Washington’s birthday. What are you going to say? It’s Washington’s birthday? Boring. So we made it the Queen of Hearts and it just took off like a rocket.”

The evening will celebrate several birthdays and surprise announcements, the ticket giveaway to the Bianca Del Rio: Dead Inside Tour at the Paramount Theatre, and recognize Bellows Falls resident Carl Anhalt and Windsor resident Roger Barraby for their medals in track and field and water polo at the Gay Games Guadalajara last November.

Tickets can be purchased individually, or at a group rate for a table of six. Purchase online at www.ramp-vt.org by clicking on the “Donate” button and noting “Drag Show” in the note line. If not sold out, tickets can be purchased at the door by cash or check made payable to “Bellows Falls Pride.” Reserved seating for tickets purchased in advance. Doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. This show contains adult content, and is for those 18 or older. There is an ATM on site; cash only at the bar. The venue is wheelchair accessible. Bring your own picnic or order food delivery. The Rockingham Arts and Museum Project is fiscal sponsor for Bellows sponsor for Bellows Falls Pride. For more information, email bellowsfallspride@gmail.com or visit www.bellowsfallspride.com.