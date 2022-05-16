“PUFFS,” premiers at Springfield Community Theater

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – By now I am sure we are all familiar with the story about a certain boy wizard, but this show isn’t about that boy. This tale is about a certain school of magic, and what really happened – but from the Puffs’ point of view. Join the Springfield Community Players as the Puffs lead you through the “Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at this Certain School of Magic and Magic,” where each year the Puffs show you that well… they were there, too.

“PUFFS” is a comedy written by Matthew Cox, to run as five performances at The Peoples Improv Theater in New York City. Now, many years later, this show has been produced off-Broadway for more than 600 performances. It was also filmed and shown in movie theaters nationwide. In the foreword from the author, Matthew Cox says, “This thing with words on it you hold is a culmination of lots of love, care, friendship, and oh-so-much work…”

“PUFFS” is the first show to kick off the 2022 season for the Springfield Community Players, and also the first show to be directed by seasoned community player actor, Gregory Villone. Villone got his start with SCP ten years ago in the show, “A Fox on the Fairway,” and since then, he’s been hooked.

“I remember being so nervous walking through the door for the audition but by the time I was done I felt like I had found a home. Since that show I’ve lost count of the shows I’ve been a part of with the players,” says Villone.

In addition to a laugh out loud show, the community players have some new and returning actors joining the cast: Kallah Jean Turner, Laura Carbonneau, Xzavior Fitzwater, Nicole Caron, Sabrina DeWeerdt, Samantha Holmberg, Allison Lena Gibbons, Julian Leon, Kristina Meima and Harry Valentin are joined by director Greg Villone to bring this quirky, hysterical show to life.

“PUFFS” will run at the Springfield Community Theater for two weekends, May 20 and 21, as well as May 27 and 28. Doors open at 7 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. start time. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org, or by calling the theater at 802-885-4098 to make reservations.

This show is rated for mature audiences due to language and sexual innuendo.