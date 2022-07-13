Public walk in Weathersfield Town Forest

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – The Weathersfield Conservation Commission and VELCO invite you for an informative walk in the Weathersfield Town Forest on Saturday, July 16 at 9 a.m. The topic of discussion will be powerline right-of-way management and early successional habitat. Speakers will be Velco Forester Devon Snyder, Vermont Center for Ecostudies Bird Specialist Jason Hill, and Vermont Center for Ecostudies Bee Specialist Spencer Hardy. Park at the Swoops and Loops parking lot, across from the Mount Ascutney main entrance gate. Dress appropriately for a walk in the woods. This program is free and open to all.