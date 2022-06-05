Public reminded not to disturb Sea Lamprey

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding anglers and the public to avoid disturbing spawning sea lamprey that may currently be found in the Connecticut River and several of its tributaries.

“Sea lamprey are native to the Connecticut River basin and play a vital role in the ecosystem,” said Lael Will, fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

Vermont is also home to a separate population of sea lamprey that are actively controlled as a nuisance species in Lake Champlain. Confusion can arise over the differing management goals for these two populations of Vermont sea lamprey. We believe it is important to highlight and contrast the conservation value of Connecticut River sea lamprey, educate the public, and encourage folks to do their part to protect this important population of fish.”

“If you happen to see a spawning sea lamprey or a lamprey carcass, don’t be alarmed,” said Will. “The fish provide a number of important ecological benefits and are considered a Species of Greatest Conservation Need in both Vermont and New Hampshire.”

To learn more about Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s various fisheries management programs, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com.