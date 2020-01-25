Public meetings to discuss water and wastewater

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The town of Londonderry is holding the first of three public meetings to discuss concerns regarding water supply and wastewater disposal within the north and south villages.

The town has received funding from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to conduct an analysis of existing water and wastewater conditions and to develop workable solutions to address community needs that may arise from the study. Our engineering consultant, Dufresne Group, will present information on the importance of water and wastewater services, describe the scope of the study, and address project-related questions from community members.

This is your opportunity to share your thoughts and get answers to your questions. This meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Town Office-Twitchell Building, located at 100 Old School St. in South Londonderry. Additional information about the meeting is available at www.londonderryvt.org.