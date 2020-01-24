Public hearings on governor’s recommended state budget

REGION – The Vermont House and Senate Committees on Appropriations are seeking public input on the Governor’s Recommended FY 2021 State Budget and will hold community-based public hearings Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, from 6-7 p.m. at the following locations:

Downstreet Housing and Community Development, 22 Keith Ave, Suite 100, Barre

People’s Academy High School, top of Copley Avenue, Morrisville

Rutland Public Schools, Longfellow School Building

St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St.

St. Albans City School, Library, 29 Bellows St.

Vermont Student Assistance Corporation, 10 East Allen St., Winooski

Springfield Town Hall, 96 Main St., Third floor Conference Room, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The committees will take testimony on the governor’s recommended state budget. Anyone interested in testifying should come to one of the hearings. Time limits on testimony may apply depending on volume of participants. If you have a story you would like to share privately with the committee members, please contact Theresa to schedule this at the end of one of the hearings.

To view the proposed budget, go to the Department of Finance and Management’s website, www.finance.vermont.gov/budget/budget-recommendations/operating-budget/fy2021.

For more information about the format of these events, contact Theresa Utton-Jerman or Rebecca Buck at tutton@leg.state.vt.us or rbuck@leg.state.vt.us, or call 802-828-5767 or toll-free within Vermont at 1-800-322-5616. Written testimony can be submitted electronically to Theresa or Rebecca through email or mailed to the House and Senate Committees on Appropriations, 115 State St., Montpelier, VT, 05633. Requests for interpreters should be made by Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.