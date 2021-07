LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Crown Point Board of Realtors is joining other realty boards across the state of Vermont to promote public safety.

Come to the Shaw’s Plaza in Ludlow on Saturday. The public is welcome to bring documents that need to be shredded. There will be a large SecurShred truck available offering complimentary document shredding. We look forward to seeing you there!

Presenting sponsor is Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates.