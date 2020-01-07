Project submission period open for the Southern Vermont CEDS

REGION – The annual submissions process has opened for projects to be included in the Southern Vermont Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy. The CEDS is an action plan for growing the economy developed using a federally prescribed regional public process. Each year, the CEDS is updated with “CEDS Projects” submissions, which highlight projects, programs, and activities that address the region’s greatest needs and enhance the region’s competitiveness.

CEDS Project submissions are reviewed and ranked on how each project will advance and impact the CEDS objectives, as well as readiness to begin, partners, and investments made. While the inclusion of a project in the CEDS does not guarantee future investment, it does indicate to federal, state, and philanthropic funders that the project is aligned with the region’s economic and community development goals. This annual process also ensures regional and statewide organizations have a clear understanding of southern Vermont projects in the works or under way. Projects will be accepted through March 1, 2020.

For more information on submitting a project, please join us for a Knowledge Bites webinar session Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 12-12:30 p.m. Visit www.brattleborodevelopment.com/knowledge-bites for instructions on how to connect.

For more information, or to submit your project today, visit www.SoVermontZone.com/ceds. Any private or public entity or consortium of entities can submit a project for consideration, but applications will only be accepted from entities directly implementing the projects.