Project ACTION attends Springfield Green Up Day

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, May 3, Springfield showed up in full force for Vermont’s Green Up Day, coming together to help keep our town beautiful.

Project ACTION (Assembling Community To Improve Our Neighborhoods) was proud to host a tent at Green Up headquarters, located in the Springfield Food Co-op parking lot. There, members of the team connected with the community, sharing information about Project ACTION’s mission, current initiatives, and opportunities to get involved.

Springfield Police Chief Jeff Burnham stepped up as grill master while Project ACTION served free hot dogs, snacks, and drinks to all participants. The event was a great example of collaboration, with strong representation from the Springfield Police Department, Probation & Parole, Turning Point Recovery Center, the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, and the Overdose Response Strategy team.

A huge thank-you to all the sponsors and volunteers who made Green Up Day a success. Your efforts truly made a difference in keeping Springfield looking its best. Special thanks to the Springfield Food Co-op for their generous support, and for allowing us to use their parking lot as headquarters for this meaningful event. We would also like to thank the Co-op, Leader Beverage, and Cabot for their donations.

Springfield continues to thrive because of the dedication and spirit of its people, and Green Up Day was a perfect reminder of just how strong our community really is.

Writeup provided by Nicholas A. Merrill, Probation & Parole Supervisor.