Price Chopper’s Golub Foundation Grant awarded to Grace Cottage

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital has received a grant from the Price Chopper’s Golub Foundation in response to an appeal for COVID-related assistance.

Like most other hospitals in the nation, Grace Cottage has maintained a constant state of vigilance, prepared to respond to community needs, while experiencing a significant drop in operating income during the pandemic, as people have followed Gov. Phil Scott’s stay-at-home instructions and canceled or postponed healthcare services. In order to bridge this huge gap, Grace Cottage has appealed to individuals and charitable organizations for funds to keep operations going. The Price Chopper’s Golub Foundation made a generous grant in response to this appeal.

The Golub Corporation, Price Chopper, and Market 32 are committed to social responsibility. Their sponsorship and giving programs help to improve the quality of life in communities they serve. The charitable branch of the Golub Corporation, Price Chopper’s Golub Foundation, was established in 1981 and provides financial support to eligible nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations. Contributions are made in the areas of health and human services, arts, culture, education, and youth activities in areas where Price Chopper or Market 32 operates.

Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital serves approximately 7,500 patients annually, mainly from towns throughout Windham County. Among its services, it offers primary care, physical, and occupational rehabilitation, and 24-7-365 emergency medical services.