Pre-primary Republican candidate forum

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Windsor and Windham County Republicans will host a pre-primary Republican statewide candidate forum from 4–7 p.m. at the Living Hope Fellowship Church, 582 Rockingham Rd., Bellows Falls, Vt.

All non-statewide Republican candidates from Windsor, Windham, and Bennington counties have been invited to attend and will be available to the media. Non-statewide candidates include Republican candidates for Vermont House, Senate, and county or other local offices. A formal media Q&A will be scheduled as part of the event, and there will be additional time for interaction with individual candidates. The candidates will give presentations of approximately five minutes each, followed by the Q&A.