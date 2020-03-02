Post Super Tuesday sale at the Chester-Andover Family Center

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester-Andover Family Center Thrift Shop will hold a post-Super Tuesday half-price weekend sale. This is your last chance to stock up on winter clothing and accessories. Visit our Thrift Shop Thursday, March 5, 10 a.m. -4 p.m.; Friday, March 6, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. We will be putting out new winter items every day. Help us make room for spring merchandise.

The family center is located at 908 Route 103 in Chester. Call us at 802-875-3236 or visit our website at www.chesterandoverfamilycenter.org.

All sales proceeds will support our Food Shelf and Financial Assistance programs. We make a difference in our community by providing resources for financial assistance, supplemental, nutritional food, affordable clothing, and household goods.