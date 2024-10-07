Political LTE: Sue Schiller supports Becca White

Dear Editor,

I am excited to support Becca White in her bid for re-election as one of our Vermont state senators.

She has been dedicated to serving the people of Vermont for 10 years (four years on the Hartford Selectboard, four years as a state representative, and these last two years in the State Senate. While serving in the House, Becca worked effectively on modernizing the transportation systems in Vermont, and was an active member of the Climate Solutions Caucus. She is now Cochair of the Climate Solutions Caucus in the Senate, serves on the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee, and is the communications director for the Senate Democratic Caucus. I am proud to support someone so committed to our shared belief that everyone has a right to health care, affordable housing, childcare, and public education, and is so committed to protecting our environment.

Becca is following in the footsteps of her district-mate, Sen. Alison Clarkson, in her commitment to being accessible to her constituents. She is always willing to have a conversation with her fellow Vermonters and hear about the issues that are most important to them to effectively represent our community in Montpelier.

Please join me in voting for Becca, Alison, and their Democratic teammate Joe Major in the general election on or before Nov. 5.

Paid for by Sue Schiller

Norwich, Vt.