Political LTE Sue Schiller supports Alison Clarkson

Dear Editor,

The people in Windsor District are so fortunate to have Alison Clarkson representing us in the Vermont Senate, where she is currently the Senate majority leader. Alison is one of our three state senators from the Windsor District, and is seeking re-election for her fifth term in the senate.

In her 20 years representing our communities, in both the House and the Senate, Alison’s knowledge, hard work, and ability to form working relationships with others, even across the aisle, has earned her colleagues’ trust and my enthusiastic support.

Alison is vice-chair of the Senate Economic Development, Housing, and General Affairs Committee, and serves on Senate Government Operations. Some of the major initiatives she has worked hard on include making historic investments in housing, enshrining reproductive liberty into our Vermont Constitution, enacting marriage equality, expanding common sense gun safety measures, reducing the cost of childcare, and protecting our environment.

Alison is teaming up with Sen. Becca White and a strong new candidate, Joe Major, as our Windsor Senate District Democratic ticket in the general election. Please support this trio with your vote on or before Nov. 5.

Paid for by Sue Schiller

Norwich, Vt.