Political candidates discuss views at Bi-State forum

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Seven Vermont Senate, Congressional, Gubernatorial, and Lt. Gubernatorial candidates attended Bi-State Primary Care Association’s virtual Candidate Forum on Sept. 14, 2022. The Bi-State Primary Care Association notified all qualified candidates filed with the Vermont Secretary of State for these four elections. The finalists of the Aug. 9 Vermont primaries were invited to participate in the Sept. 14 Candidate Forum.

The following candidates attended the forum: Senate candidates, Congressman Peter Welch and Gerald Malloy; Congressional candidates Ericka Redick and Liam Madden; Gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel; and Lt. Gubernatorial candidates Joe Benning and David Zuckerman.

Bi-State’s president and CEO, Tess Stack Kuenning, introduced the candidates and offered each time to make opening remarks and offer specific actions they will support to ensure Vermonters have access to comprehensive primary and preventive medical, oral health, mental health, and substance misuse health care if they are elected.

Throughout the event, candidates responded to audience questions focusing on topics ranging from health care provider education, expanding the health care workforce, health care delivery systems, access to mental health care, substance misuse treatment, and addressing social drivers of health in Vermont. “We greatly appreciate the time the Candidates took to attend Bi-State’s forum and all their thoughtful comments,” said Kuenning. The audience included CEOs and executive staff from Bi-State’s member Community Health Centers.

Bi-State’s Vermont members provide health care and health education services to more than 205,000 Vermonters annually.