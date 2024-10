PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Town of Plymouth will host a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m., at 68 Town Office Road. Winners of the coloring contest will be announced at 5:30 p.m., winners of the pumpkin carving contest at 5:45 p.m., and costume contest winners at 6 p.m.

If you are interested in entering the coloring contest or pumpkin carving contest, or in handing out candy from your trunk or a booth, please email the town clerk at clerk@plymouthvt.org by Oct. 12.