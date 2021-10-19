Plymouth Town Hall repairs and projects to be voted on

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – At the Oct. 4 Selectboard meeting, the town of Plymouth notified residents of an upcoming special town meeting and articles to be voted on. The informational meeting was originally scheduled for Nov. 3 with the polls open Nov. 4. That meeting has since been postponed until tentatively the first week of December.

In the special meeting, Plymouth residents will be voting by Australian ballot on whether to appropriate the sum of $950,000 for repair of the town hall roof, complete deferred maintenance, perform energy and weatherization upgrades, including the addition of solar, as outlined in Option D of the feasibility study prepared by William Maclay Architects of Waitsfield, Vt.

Option D includes a hybrid approach to solar with air source heat pumps in the office and replacing the garage heaters with new efficient propane boilers with Solar Photovoltaics to offset electric use. The detailed feasibility study outlines all of the town hall project proposals and budgets, and can be found at www.plymouthvt.org/bulletin-board.

The special town meeting will also include authorizing the Selectboard to assign fund balances and voting on a short-term rental ordinance permitting rentals to the transient, traveling, or vacationing public for a period of fewer than 30 consecutive days.

“It all needs to be approved by registered voters,” said town clerk Sandie Small.

The next Selectboard meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.