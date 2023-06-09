PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The annual Plymouth Strawberry Festival is back again, and going strong after more than 50 years.

This is a great, fun opportunity to welcome the summer, get together with your friends and neighbors, make new friends, enjoy the incredible environment, and of course, partake of a fantastic barbecue, including hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, side salads, and home made baked beans, sponsored by Plymouth Emergency Services, and the Tyson Ladies Aid Vermont famous strawberry short cake. The Tyson Church is holding a 50/50 raffle, and there will be music by Adam Boise and Sue Hunt, face painting and crafts for the kids, and touch a truck for everyone. If you’d like to learn to do “hands-only CPR,” there will be a class available at 6:30 p.m.

This fun event will again be held at Camp Plymouth State Park on Wednesday, June 21, from 5-7:30 p.m., rain or shine. All proceeds go to support Plymouth Emergency Services, the Tyson Ladies Aid (supporting the free Tyson Library and providing community support), and the Tyson Church.

Mark this on your calendar, and please join us for this traditional, fun event. Call Sue at 802-236-2683 with any questions.