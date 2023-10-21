Plymouth Historical Society to hear about Civilian Conservation Corps

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Plymouth Historical Society will host renowned historian and author Marty Podskoch on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m., at the Plymouth Community Center.

The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) began on March 31, 1933, under President Franklin Roosevelt’s “New Deal” to relieve the poverty and unemployment of the Great Depression. CCC camps were set up in many Vermont towns, state parks, and forests. There were approximately 34 Vermont towns that contained camps, including, locally, Ludlow, Plymouth, and Shrewsbury.

Marty Podskoch is a retired teacher from New York, and author of eleven books. He is currently gathering information for future books on the Vermont CCC camps, and the 68 camps in Massachusetts. He is very interested in meeting individuals who may have CCC stories and photos to contribute to these books. Please join us on Sunday, Oct. 29, to learn more about Vermont’s unique history, and where remains still exist of some of these camps.

There is no admission fee, and refreshments will be available. A donation jar will be available to help defray costs.