Please support the Tree of Remembrance

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club invites you to light a light in honor or remembrance of family members or friends, and their names will be published. Your contribution supports our scholarship fund for senior high school students from Ludlow, Proctorsville, Plymouth, and Mount Holly awarded each year.

Join us for the special lighting and Christmas carol sing-along in Veterans Park in Ludlow, Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m. The tree will remain lit until February 2021.

Please send your contributions and names to Fran Derlinga, P.O. Box 229, Plymouth, VT 05056. Make checks payable to GFWC Okemo Valley.