PlayWorks Child Center earns state recognition with fifth star

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Despite the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the childcare system, PlayWorks Child Center has earned a fifth star in the state’s quality recognition program for childcare centers.

Those that participate in STARS, Step Ahead Recognition System, are stepping ahead – going above and beyond state regulations to provide professional services that meet the needs of children and families.

PlayWorks Child Center is one of the many programs and services provided to the community by Springfield Area Parent Child Center, a nonprofit organization located at 6 Main Street in North Springfield, Vt. SAPCC is one of 15 parent child centers in the state that make up the Vermont Parent Child Center Network. SAPCC serves the greater Springfield region of southern Windsor and northern Windham counties with concrete supports, childcare financial assistance, children’s integrated services, early intervention, parent education, diaper bank, family supportive housing, welcome baby bags, community collaboration, and more. For more information about PlayWorks or any of the programs of SAPCC, visit www.sapcc-vt.org or call 802-886-5242.