Pinning ceremony at Neighborhood Connections

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On March 25, Neighborhood Connections sponsored the Congressionally authorized Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Ceremony at their offices in Londonderry. More than 75 people packed the room, including 21 pin recipients and their spouses, who received pins and presidential proclamations honoring their service to the nation. Many thanks to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Vietnam Veterans Outreach Program, the marching band of Brattleboro American Legion Post #5, staff member Suzanne Burge, who planned the event, and the lunch provided by the Londonderry Village Market.

Our biggest thanks to our honorees: Nicolas Albonizio; Marcia Clinton; William “Pete” Cobb Jr.; Garry Dufour; Nancy C. Eddy; Sandra Goodwin, on behalf of Charles M. Goodwin IV, deceased; Robert Gordon Jr.; Jon Hennessey; Ewrin Hodge; George Legace; Roger Mayott; David Melendy; Roger Melzer; Tom Merrow; Richard Pease-Grant; Lee Phillips; Larry R. Semones; Mary Eddy Semones; Roland L. Smith; Terrace Stoddard; and Anthony Tartagalia.