JAMAICA, Vt. – Pikes Falls Chamber Music Festival (PFCM) is returning to celebrate the 2023 summer season with an admission-free concert series. Concerts begin on Tuesday, Aug. 8, in Jamaica, and run through Saturday, Aug. 12.

In the summer of 2012, Susanna Loewy founded a summer festival emphasizing music and visual art. In the foothills of the Green Mountains, Pikes Falls Chamber Music Festival was born. Since then, PFCM has performed 59 concerts in southern Vermont, commissioned 13 world premieres, and has shown 13 works of visual art. This year will add three concerts with a stronger focus on celebrating the community.

The Pikes Falls Chamber Music Festival highlights musicians from the Grammy-nominated Inscape Chamber Orchestra in Washington, D.C., as well as musicians from in and around Vermont. As is PFCM’s tradition, a piece by the festival’s composer-in-residence will be performed at the concluding concert. Performances that are open to the public will be held at the Jamaica Town Hall on Aug. 8 and 12, and at the Grafton Community Church on Aug. 10. Throughout the week, PFCM also performs for southern Vermont assisted living facilities in Manchester and Townshend. Additionally, PFCM will celebrate and join the community in hosting a garden party on Aug. 9.

For more information on the Pikes Falls Chamber Music Festival, visit us online at www.pikesfallschambermusicfestival.com. Email executive director Susanna Loewy with any questions at info@pikesfallschambermusicfestival.com, or managing director Andy Sabol at andysabol@pikesfallschambermusicfestival.com.