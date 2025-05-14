Pig roast and square dance in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Community Association, in association with the Farrar Park Association, the Weston Women’s Club, and Gladys’ Kitchen at The Hub, is pleased to announce the 2025 edition of its popular Memorial Day Weekend Pig Roast and Square Dance, on Sunday, May 25, from 5-7 p.m.

The celebration takes place at the Weston Green, aka Farrar Park, with dancing on Park Street and the musicians performing under the portico of The Weston Playhouse. The Green is located on Route 100, in the center of Weston.

Gladys’ Kitchen at The Hub is providing pulled pork barbecue, baked beans, corn bread, coleslaw, water, and soft drinks that will be served beginning at 5 p.m., with discounts for couples and children. Hot dogs will also be available. Desserts will be prepared and contributed by the Weston Women’s Club. Our thanks to them.

The Cold River Band will again supply the music, which will be performed from 5-6:45 p.m. Try your hand – or feet – at square dancing. Everyone’s invited; bring the family, bring your friends.

Every year, tens of thousands of people have enjoyed events at Weston Community Association properties, including the Playhouse, museums, and Cold Spring Brook Park. In 2025, the Playhouse remains closed to the public until critical repairs are completed from the devastating flood of July 2023. Free-will donations to help fund those repairs will be accepted at the pig roast.