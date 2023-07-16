Philip P. Hobbs, 2023 🇺🇸

NEWMARKET, N.H. – Philip P. Hobbs passed away at the age of 59 on Monday, June 19, 2023. His home for over 20 years and his current residence was in Newmarket, N.H. He was a talented project engineer working for E Tech Group. Philip leaves behind one parent, Beverly Hobbs (Matthews), who still resides in his childhood home in Springfield, Vt. Philip graduated from Springfield High School, and graduated from Vermont Technical College with an associate’s degree in engineering. He was also a veteran of the United States Army.

Beverly loved Phil dearly and always spoke of him as “the apple of her eye.” He leaves behind two siblings, Donald N. Hobbs residing in Massachusetts, and Gail M. Johnson (Hobbs) married to David P. Johnson, currently living in Reading, Pa. Phil also leaves behind one nephew Bradley P. Johnson, residing in Hawaii. Bradley proudly carries his uncle’s first name, “Philip,” as his middle name.

Phil was known for his love of sailing. As a solitary individual, he was a man of few words. Even so, Philip demonstrated a great sense of humor, always making those around him laugh. His only sister Gail writes, “He’s had a killer smile, full of fun, mischief, and loved adventure. Phil had a sailor’s heart and liked family tradition”.

A private memorial service for Philip will be held at his mother’s home in September 2023.