Perkinsville Village history and nature walk

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Join Weathersfield’s Conservation Commission, Historical Society, and Parks and Recreation, for a history and nature walk through Perkinsville Village on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 8:30 a.m. The walk will leave from the 1879 Schoolhouse, and take hikers along the Black River to the former Perkinsville Lower Village. Becky Tucker, author of “We Remember: Before and After the North Springfield Flood Control Project,” will locate the settlement that was taken down beginning in 1957. We will have time to look at the old power dam, and the work that the Army Corps has undertaken to restore this area after the July floods. We will be back in Perkinsville in time for the Veterans Day Memorial Service on the Perkinsville Green. This event is rain or shine, free, and open to all. Wear bright clothing. Park at Hoisington Field (1862 VT-106, Perkinsville, Vt.). Copies of “We Remember” (book and map of houses taken) will be available for purchase. For more information, call 802-263-5584.