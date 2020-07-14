Peony sale fundraiser huge success during challenging time

LUDLOW, Vt. – In the face of challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black River Independent School Committee has continued to hold fast to their fundraising goals. BRISC hosted a hugely successful peony sale over the course of three weekends from the end of June to early July raising nearly $5,000. Frost Hill Farm donated hundreds of fresh-cut peonies.

BRISC would also like to extend tremendous gratitude to the Kennedy family, whose countless hours of hard work caring for and transporting the peonies helped the fundraiser be so successful. Local champions Big Eyes Bakery, Homestyle Hostel, and Ludlow Brewfest Beverage hosted different phases of the sale, as did the Ludlow Farmers Market and the Belmont Farmers Market. The local community, as well as many out-of-state visitors, enjoyed the opportunity to purchase something of beauty while supporting a worthwhile cause.

If you would like more information or would like to get involved with the Black River Independent School, please contact Sean Williams at sean@blackriveris.org or Suzy Buckley at suzy@blackriveris.org. General inquiries can be made to TheSchool@blackriveris.org. Please visit our website: www.blackriveris.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.