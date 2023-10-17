BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents Penelope Arms Solo Spotlight, showing new oil paintings from the artist of the changing New England landscape. Penelope Arms Solo Spotlight opens Oct. 20, and is on view through Dec. 9. Join the gallery on Third Friday Gallery Night on Oct. 20, from 5-7 p.m., in historic downtown Bellows Falls, for the opening reception. All gallery events are free and open to the public and wheelchair accessible, please call 802-289-0104 upon arrival.

Penelope Arms, based in Westminster, Vt., works in oil and acrylic to paint landscapes inspired by the light, atmosphere, and colors of the changing New England landscape. Arms creates dense compositions emphasizing the shadows, dramatic light, and obscured horizons of her subjects. Arms’ work is a balance between detail, realism, and the artist’s own brushstrokes and textures, giving a sense of appreciation and nostalgia to each painting.

Arms’ painting practice involves the visual beauty of the artist’s environments, along with the emotional connection she feels towards them. The artist’s passion for hands-on practice and learning has taken her on many journeys. Arms has traveled to Mexico and the Greek Isles to study different artistic techniques and immerse herself in the unique traditions of these places. Arms has also studied at the Vermont Studio Center, where she honed her skills, experimented with new techniques, and built creative relationships with fellow artists.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street in historic downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about the Penelope Arms Solo Spotlight or Canal Street Art Gallery, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.