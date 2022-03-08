Paul Barton, 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Paul Barton passed away on Feb. 26, 2022 at his home in Springfield with Freda, his best friend and wife of almost 57 years at his side.

He leaves his beloved pets Micky and Jojo.

He is also survived by his nieces and nephews in the United Kingdom.

Paul immigrated to the United States in 1968. He always felt fortunate to spend the greater part of his life living and working in the state of Vermont.

Those wishing to memorialize Paul may donate to their local hospital or animal shelter.

Upon the families request there will be no services.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.