LANGDON, N.H. – Patricia Burnham passed away Feb. 2, 2025. Graveside services will take place on May 24, at 1 p.m., at the Lower Langdon Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Walpole Town Hall. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, Vt.