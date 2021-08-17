Parks Place to host outdoor Back-To-School Community Celebration

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, Aug. 28, from 1-3 p.m., Parks Place Community Resource Center in Bellows Falls will host a community back-to-school celebration on School Street Ext.

The event will feature carnival games, prizes, food, as well as representatives from area social service and community agencies who will have information about resources available to families.

Community partners include Central Elementary School, Vermont Department of Labor, Vermont 211, Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, Greater Falls Connections, and more. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are not required outdoors, but social distancing between groups is encouraged.

School Street Ext. in front of Central Elementary School and Parks Place will be closed off for the event and Church Street, normally a one-way street, will be closed to thru traffic from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

Parks Place, based out of Bellows Falls and founded in 1995, is a one-stop resource hub in the heart of the Greater Falls community. For more information, call 802-463-9927.